THC: 643mg



MELT SCALE: 56%



TERPENES: 3.4%



LINEAGE: Grease Bucket x Nam Wah



TASTE: Fruity, Diesel, Sweet



FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric



FARM: Sabertooth Farms



PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA



CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms nestled in the heart of Humboldt. Sabertooth Farms thrives as the first Envirocann-EnvirOganic Certified Farm. This idyllic location boasts warm, sun-soaked summers, unique diurnal temperature shifts, and ample winter rainfall, making it the perfect cradle for our premium, environmentally conscious farming practices.



Created by Exotic Genetix with a touch of the strain Nam Wah, Grease Bucket sports a fragrant aroma of skunky diesel and citrusy sweet. This combination has a tasty mixture of both spice and sugary tropical fruit that eases itself into a languid high that evaporates your worries. Don’t be surprised if you are also suddenly hit with a wave of inspiration, though, as this strain is perfect for tapping into your more creative side.



The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-enhancing effects.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

