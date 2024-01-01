Grease Bucket 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Sabertooth Farms)

by NASHA
THC —CBD —
About this product

THC: 643mg

MELT SCALE: 56%

TERPENES: 3.4%

LINEAGE: Grease Bucket x Nam Wah

TASTE: Fruity, Diesel, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Sabertooth Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated by Sabertooth Farms nestled in the heart of Humboldt. Sabertooth Farms thrives as the first Envirocann-EnvirOganic Certified Farm. This idyllic location boasts warm, sun-soaked summers, unique diurnal temperature shifts, and ample winter rainfall, making it the perfect cradle for our premium, environmentally conscious farming practices.

Created by Exotic Genetix with a touch of the strain Nam Wah, Grease Bucket sports a fragrant aroma of skunky diesel and citrusy sweet. This combination has a tasty mixture of both spice and sugary tropical fruit that eases itself into a languid high that evaporates your worries. Don’t be surprised if you are also suddenly hit with a wave of inspiration, though, as this strain is perfect for tapping into your more creative side.

The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-enhancing effects.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
