POTENCY: 73% TERPENES: 7.3% LINEAGE: GG4 x Cookies and Cream TASTE: Skunk, Diesel, Earthy FEELING: Relaxed, Sleepy, Soothed FARM: Clear Water Farms PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.
Originally bred by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey OG is a blend of GG4 and Cookies and Cream. This combination delivers a flavor of diesel and an earthiness accompanoed by an aroma with similar likeness. The dominant terpenes found in this blend include Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, which promote a soothing and deeply relaxing effect.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain 1g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. The advanced CCELL system delivers clean, clog-free hits and pure plant taste with optimized heating, an OLED display, and no additives—just pure live rosin in every session.
Grease Monkey OG Live Rosin All-In-One Vape 1 gram (Clear Water Farms)
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”