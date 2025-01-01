About this product
POTENCY: 364 mg
TERPENES: 5.8%
LINEAGE: Guava X The Gift
TASTE: Fresh Guava, Lemon Rind, Tamarind
FEELING: Social, Inspiring, Clear Headed
FARM: Alpenglow Farms
PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure
Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.
Guava Gift, the cross of Guava (Garden of Grease) X The Gift (Greensource Gardens)with seducing aromas of fresh guava, lemon rind, and tamarind provides a clear-headed high that inspires social activities and creativity.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain .5g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. CCELL All-In-One atomizes cannabinoids and terpenes separately with advanced multi-level heating and isolated airways, ensuring pure plant flavors, zero clogs, and clean, powerful vapor delivery.
TERPENES: 5.8%
LINEAGE: Guava X The Gift
TASTE: Fresh Guava, Lemon Rind, Tamarind
FEELING: Social, Inspiring, Clear Headed
FARM: Alpenglow Farms
PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure
Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.
Guava Gift, the cross of Guava (Garden of Grease) X The Gift (Greensource Gardens)with seducing aromas of fresh guava, lemon rind, and tamarind provides a clear-headed high that inspires social activities and creativity.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain .5g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. CCELL All-In-One atomizes cannabinoids and terpenes separately with advanced multi-level heating and isolated airways, ensuring pure plant flavors, zero clogs, and clean, powerful vapor delivery.
Guava Gift Live Rosin V2 All-In-One Vape 0.5 gram (Alpenglow Farms)
by NASHA
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
POTENCY: 364 mg
TERPENES: 5.8%
LINEAGE: Guava X The Gift
TASTE: Fresh Guava, Lemon Rind, Tamarind
FEELING: Social, Inspiring, Clear Headed
FARM: Alpenglow Farms
PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure
Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.
Guava Gift, the cross of Guava (Garden of Grease) X The Gift (Greensource Gardens)with seducing aromas of fresh guava, lemon rind, and tamarind provides a clear-headed high that inspires social activities and creativity.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain .5g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. CCELL All-In-One atomizes cannabinoids and terpenes separately with advanced multi-level heating and isolated airways, ensuring pure plant flavors, zero clogs, and clean, powerful vapor delivery.
TERPENES: 5.8%
LINEAGE: Guava X The Gift
TASTE: Fresh Guava, Lemon Rind, Tamarind
FEELING: Social, Inspiring, Clear Headed
FARM: Alpenglow Farms
PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure
Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. Craig and Melanie own and operate Alpenglow Farms, home to fully certified, compliant, organic, and fish-friendly cannabis (and food) cultivation. Alpenglow is equally dedicated to creating high-quality, craft cannabis as it is to enrich the land, water, and air.
Guava Gift, the cross of Guava (Garden of Grease) X The Gift (Greensource Gardens)with seducing aromas of fresh guava, lemon rind, and tamarind provides a clear-headed high that inspires social activities and creativity.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain .5g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. CCELL All-In-One atomizes cannabinoids and terpenes separately with advanced multi-level heating and isolated airways, ensuring pure plant flavors, zero clogs, and clean, powerful vapor delivery.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item