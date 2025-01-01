"THC: 33%

TERPENES: 2.5%

LINEAGE: Guava X The Gift

TASTE: Fresh Guava, Lemon Rind, Tamarind

FEELING: Social, Inspiring, Clear Headed

FARM: Alpenglow Farms

PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure

Made with Guava Gift flower and Guava Gift live rosin cultivated by Alpenglow Farms



Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



Guava Gift, the cross of Guava (Garden of Grease) X The Gift (Greensource Gardens)with seducing aromas of fresh guava, lemon rind, and tamarind provides a clear-headed high that inspires social activities and creativity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and live rosin for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced live rosin delivers the highest amount of melt in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.



Nasha’s Live Rosin is made exclusively from whole plant fresh frozen cannabis. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, which is then pressed into a live rosin."

