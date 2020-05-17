About this product
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Herbal
FEELING: Uplifting, Happy
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
1.2g - 720 mg per package
3% terpenes
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Gush Mints, by Purple City Genetics, is a cross of the Kush Mints X (F1 Durb X Gushers) strains. This strain received its name due to its scent and flavor that mimics sweet and fruity candy. It produces a sweet and minty tropical kick with a light herbal undertone. The effects that are uplifting and happy.
About this strain
Kush Mints, also known as "Kush Mintz," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
About this brand
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”