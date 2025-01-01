THC: 764 mg

TERPENES: 3.3 %

MELT SCALE: 62%

LINEAGE: Kush Mints X (F1 Durb X Gushers)

TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Herbal

FEELING: Uplifting, Happy

FARM: Emerald Queen Farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Gush Mints by Purple City Genetics is a richly tasting hybrid bred from Kush Mints and F1 Durb x Gushers. It delivers a sweet, fruity profile with notes of berry, tropical candy, and a cool minty finish, layered with hints of herbal spice and earthy pine. Its scent closely matches the palate, blending creamy fruit with subtle diesel undertones. Effects are uplifting and happy at first, gradually melting into calming, full-body relaxation. Dominant terpenes include Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool, supporting its sweet profile and soothing effects.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

