THC: 764 mg
TERPENES: 3.3 %
MELT SCALE: 66 %
LINEAGE: Kush Mints X (F1 Durb X Gushers)
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Herbal
FEELING: Uplifting, Happy
FARM: Emerald Queen Farms
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light
Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.
Gush Mints by Purple City Genetics is a richly tasting hybrid bred from Kush Mints and F1 Durb x Gushers. It delivers a sweet, fruity profile with notes of berry, tropical candy, and a cool minty finish, layered with hints of herbal spice and earthy pine. Its scent closely matches the palate, blending creamy fruit with subtle diesel undertones. Effects are uplifting and happy at first, gradually melting into calming, full-body relaxation. Dominant terpenes include Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool, supporting its sweet profile and soothing effects..
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
