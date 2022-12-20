About this product
INSIDE: Cherry Dosido Flower x
Mendo Punch Hash
TASTE: Funky, sweet, fuel
FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed, Inspired""
FARM: East Mill Creek & Clear Water Farm
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Regenerative Soil
Made with Cherry Dosido Flower by Clear Water Farm and Mendo Punch Hash by East Mill Creek Farm.
Cherry Do-Si-Dos comes from the cookie-strain side of the cannabis tree, made from an inspired Phantom Cookies x Do-Si-Dos pairing. The aroma and flavor should be savored: enjoy a richly pungent funk that includes earthiness, floral elements, and a deliciously sweet finish.
Mendo Punch is a sweet and earthy indica-leaning hybrid made by crossing Mendo Breath x Purple Punch F2.
It has a briny, mixed with funky vanilla and caramel tones aroma, and a potent body high.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
State License(s)
CDPH-10004342