THC: 33%

TERPENES: 1.5%

LINEAGE: Clementine x Moroccan Peaches

TASTE: Citrus, Gas, Sweet, Earthy

FEELING: Focused, Clear-headed, Uplifted

FARM: Alpenglow Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Made with Clementine flower and Moroccan Peaches hash cultivated by Alpenglow Farms.



Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms: As a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



Clementine is a vibrant sativa-dominant strain born from the citrusy genetics of Tangie and Lemon Skunk. Bursting with bright, sweet flavors of orange peel and lemon zest, its aroma is equally invigorating—fresh, fruity, and slightly earthy. Clementine delivers an uplifting, clear-headed high that promotes focus, creativity, and a boost in mood, making it perfect for daytime use. Its energizing effects are backed by a robust terpene profile rich in limonene, myrcene, and beta-caryophyllene.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Moroccan Peaches is a tantalizing blend of Spanish Barbara and Lemon Tree Skorange. Its mesmerizing terpene profile is a mix of peachy incense and citrusy lemon gas, delivering a wave of calming euphoria that melts your worries away.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

