About this product
THC: 38%
TERPENES: 2.3%
LINEAGE: ICC x Coup d'etat
TASTE: Creamy, Citrus, Earthy, Woody
FEELING: Creative, Relaxed, Soothed
FARM:Summit Grown Farms, Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with ICC flower cultivated by Summit Grown Farms and Coup d'etat hash cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens.
Cultivated by Summit Grown: a farm situated in Willow Creek, Humboldt County, renowned for its ideal cannabis-growing climate. Nestled in the Emerald Triangle, this farm benefits from optimal sun exposure, richsoil, and a perfect balance of warm days and cool nights, forestiung exceptional cannabis cultivation.
ICC, expertly bred by Seed Junky Genetics, is a superbly balanced Indica-dominant hybrid, born from the union of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. This delectable strain boasts a rich, creamy flavor profile, accentuated by delightful notes of sweet vanilla and sugary dough. This strain induces profound relaxation and is enriched with terpenes β-Caryophyllene, (adds a subtle, spicy kick) for pain management, Limonene ( infuses a zesty, citrusy note) for mood enhancement, and Linalool (contributes a soothing, floral essence.) for soothing tranquility. A delightful choice for those seeking a calming yet flavorsome cannabis experience.
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.
Coup d'etat is a cross of Governmint Oasis x THC Bomb by Purple City Genetics, it produces euphoric and serene effects. It has a citrusy, earthy, funky and sweet tastes with woody undertones.
Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
