THC: 38%

TERPENES: 2.3%

LINEAGE: ICC x Coup d'etat

TASTE: Creamy, Citrus, Earthy, Woody

FEELING: Creative, Relaxed, Soothed

FARM:Summit Grown Farms, Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with ICC flower cultivated by Summit Grown Farms and Coup d'etat hash cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens.



Cultivated by Summit Grown: a farm situated in Willow Creek, Humboldt County, renowned for its ideal cannabis-growing climate. Nestled in the Emerald Triangle, this farm benefits from optimal sun exposure, richsoil, and a perfect balance of warm days and cool nights, forestiung exceptional cannabis cultivation.



ICC, expertly bred by Seed Junky Genetics, is a superbly balanced Indica-dominant hybrid, born from the union of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. This delectable strain boasts a rich, creamy flavor profile, accentuated by delightful notes of sweet vanilla and sugary dough. This strain induces profound relaxation and is enriched with terpenes β-Caryophyllene, (adds a subtle, spicy kick) for pain management, Limonene ( infuses a zesty, citrusy note) for mood enhancement, and Linalool (contributes a soothing, floral essence.) for soothing tranquility. A delightful choice for those seeking a calming yet flavorsome cannabis experience.



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.



Coup d'etat is a cross of Governmint Oasis x THC Bomb by Purple City Genetics, it produces euphoric and serene effects. It has a citrusy, earthy, funky and sweet tastes with woody undertones.



Nasha’s hash-infused Submerge Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to to inspire bliss, contemplation, and relaxation.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of

