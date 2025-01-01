About this product
THC: 39%
TERPENES: 3.6%
LINEAGE: Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch
TASTE: Vanilla, Citrus, Spice
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Energetic
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Whitethorn Valley Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with Nigerian Haze flower cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm and Nigerian Haze hash cultivated by Mattole Vallley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm is a family-owned and operated regenerative farm that follows a holistic land management philosophy, incorporating permaculture and regenerative practices to restore and steward the section of earth called home.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, the NIgerian Haze WAK strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist.
Nigerian Haze WAK's dominant terpinoids β-Caryophyllene - unveils a complex blend of spiciness, woody undertones, dry characteristics, and a hint of mild sweetness, potentially offering anti-inflammatory effects. Limonene - bursts forth with zesty orange and citrus notes, playfully combining sweet and tart flavors, with potential mood-lifting properties.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
TERPENES: 3.6%
LINEAGE: Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch
TASTE: Vanilla, Citrus, Spice
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Energetic
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Whitethorn Valley Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with Nigerian Haze flower cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm and Nigerian Haze hash cultivated by Mattole Vallley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm is a family-owned and operated regenerative farm that follows a holistic land management philosophy, incorporating permaculture and regenerative practices to restore and steward the section of earth called home.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, the NIgerian Haze WAK strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist.
Nigerian Haze WAK's dominant terpinoids β-Caryophyllene - unveils a complex blend of spiciness, woody undertones, dry characteristics, and a hint of mild sweetness, potentially offering anti-inflammatory effects. Limonene - bursts forth with zesty orange and citrus notes, playfully combining sweet and tart flavors, with potential mood-lifting properties.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
Hash Infused PreRolls - 5 pack - Nigerian Haze x Nigerian Haze
NASHAPre-rolls
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
THC: 39%
TERPENES: 3.6%
LINEAGE: Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch
TASTE: Vanilla, Citrus, Spice
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Energetic
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Whitethorn Valley Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with Nigerian Haze flower cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm and Nigerian Haze hash cultivated by Mattole Vallley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm is a family-owned and operated regenerative farm that follows a holistic land management philosophy, incorporating permaculture and regenerative practices to restore and steward the section of earth called home.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, the NIgerian Haze WAK strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist.
Nigerian Haze WAK's dominant terpinoids β-Caryophyllene - unveils a complex blend of spiciness, woody undertones, dry characteristics, and a hint of mild sweetness, potentially offering anti-inflammatory effects. Limonene - bursts forth with zesty orange and citrus notes, playfully combining sweet and tart flavors, with potential mood-lifting properties.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
TERPENES: 3.6%
LINEAGE: Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch
TASTE: Vanilla, Citrus, Spice
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Energetic
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Whitethorn Valley Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Made with Nigerian Haze flower cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm and Nigerian Haze hash cultivated by Mattole Vallley Sungrown.
Cultivated by Whitethorn Valley Farm is a family-owned and operated regenerative farm that follows a holistic land management philosophy, incorporating permaculture and regenerative practices to restore and steward the section of earth called home.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, the NIgerian Haze WAK strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist.
Nigerian Haze WAK's dominant terpinoids β-Caryophyllene - unveils a complex blend of spiciness, woody undertones, dry characteristics, and a hint of mild sweetness, potentially offering anti-inflammatory effects. Limonene - bursts forth with zesty orange and citrus notes, playfully combining sweet and tart flavors, with potential mood-lifting properties.
To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item