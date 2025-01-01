THC: 38%

TERPENES: 2.8%

LINEAGE: Orange Creampop x Banana OG

TASTE: Orange, Vanilla, Spicy

FEELING: Alert, Creative

FARM: Terrapin Farms, East Mill Creek Farms

PLACE GROWN: Benbow, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure



Made withh Orange Cream Pop flower cultivated by Terrapin Frams and BDog hash cultivated by East Mill Creek Farms.



Cultivated by Terrapin Farms, a Biodynamic family farm located in the heart of the Klamath Mountains in Humboldt County, California.



Orange Creampop (Hella Jelly x Orange Cream) bursts with a zesty citrus aroma, sweet orange notes with a creamy finish. Its flavor mirrors the scent, blending tangy tangerine with smooth vanilla cream. This hybrid offers an uplifting, mood-boosting buzz that melts into mellow relaxation, perfect for unwinding without heavy sedation. Rich in myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, it delivers a sweet, citrusy escape with a soothing twist.



East Mill Creek showcases a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast, built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.



Banana OG blends OG Kush and Banana strains creating an indica-dominate combination. It boasts a sweet banana-like aroma with earthly undertones. This combo is prized for its potent effects, primarily leaving users feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Perfect for evening use as it's laid-back high makes seeking a deep relaxation easy.

Nasha’s hash-infused Altitude Preroll is made from a mix of trimmed whole flower cannabis and in-house produced cold water hash, crafted to inspire creativity, euphoria, and productivity.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke.

