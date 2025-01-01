THC: 39%

TERPENES: 4.7%

LINEAGE: Papaya Bomb x Papaya Bomb

TASTE: Citrus, Sweet,

FEELING: Energized, Creative, Euphoric

FARM: Clear Water Farms, Bandwagon

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Made with Papaya Bomb flower by Clear Water Farms and Papaya Bomb hash by Bandwagon Gardens.



Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Papaya Bomb is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain made from crossing Papaya with THC Bomb. With aromatic notes of ripe fruit and pine balanced with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.



This terp-heavy strain clocks in terpenoids, with particularly elevated levels of limonene, b-caryophyllene, and myrcene. Limonene is an aromatic cannabis terpene produced in the flower’s resin glands, and is responsible for many of the fruity and citrusy flavor and olfactory notes. It is believed to provide relief for anxiety and stress. β-caryophyllene is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects.





