Hash Infused PreRolls - 5 pack - Papaya Punch x Papaya Bomb

by NASHA
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

INSIDE: Papaya Punch Flower x Papaya Bomb Hash
TASTE: Funky, sweet, fuel
FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed, Inspired"
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown x Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Regenarative Soil

Made with Papaya Punch flower cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown, and and Papaya Bomb hash cultiveated by Bandwagon Gardens.

Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.

Papaya Punch is a potent Indica-hybrid strain made by crossing Papaya with the Purple Punch. Papaya Punch with a calming high, and a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty hash to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey.

Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.

Papaya Bomb is a cross of Papaya x THC Bomb strains by Purple City Genetics, it offers an extremely fruity aroma. The result of a cross between Papaya strain (Jack Herer x Skunk#1 x Kush) and an extremely powerful THC Bomb selection is a Indica dominant variety that offers a papaya, ripe fruit and strawberry chewing gum aroma with caramel touches and Skunk nuances.It produces a powerful, long-lasting relaxing effect, inducing calm and well-being accompanied by a pleasant psychedelic euphoria.

About this strain

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

