About this product
THC: 34%
Terpenes: 2.1%
INSIDE: Papaya Punch x Papaya Bomb
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Piney
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Bandwagon
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Made with Papaya Punch flower grown by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Papaya Bomb hash cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens.
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
Papaya Punch is a potent Indica-hybrid strain made by crossing Papaya with the Purple Punch. Papaya Punch with a calming high, and a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty hash to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey.
Bandwagon Gardens is an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Papaya Bomb, bred by Purple City Genetics, is a Sativa-hybrid cross of Papaya x THC Bomb. With aromatic notes of ripe fruit and pine balanced with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.
Hash Infused PreRolls - 5 pack - Papaya Punch x Papaya Bomb
by NASHA
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
