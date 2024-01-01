THC: 34%

Terpenes: 2.1%

INSIDE: Papaya Punch x Papaya Bomb

TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Piney

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown, Bandwagon

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Made with Papaya Punch flower grown by Mattole Valley Sungrown and Papaya Bomb hash cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens.



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - Located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A Family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.



Papaya Punch is a potent Indica-hybrid strain made by crossing Papaya with the Purple Punch. Papaya Punch with a calming high, and a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty hash to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey.



Bandwagon Gardens is an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Papaya Bomb, bred by Purple City Genetics, is a Sativa-hybrid cross of Papaya x THC Bomb. With aromatic notes of ripe fruit and pine balanced with caramel and skunky nuances, Papaya Bomb provides a powerful, long-lasting calm and feeling of well-being with a mild psychedelic euphoria.

