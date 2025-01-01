Hash Infused PreRolls - 5 pack - Papaya Punch x Strawnana

by NASHA
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

LINEAGE: Papaya Punch x Strawnana
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Tropical
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Mattole Valley, Clear Water Farms
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil

Papaya Punch flower grown by Headwaters Farm and Strawnana hash cultivated by Clear Water Farms.

Papaya Punch is a potent Indica-domimant hybrid strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch serves a calming high, and a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. Sweet, fruity, and delicious to smoke.

Cultivated in Southern Humboldt.

Strawnana (also known as Strawberry Banana) is an Indica-leaning hybrid made by crossing two popular fruity strains: Bubble Gum and Banana Kush. With a universally appealing flavor and an easygoing, mellow high, Strawnana’s heavy resin production and high THC levels make it an ideal strain to produce high-quality hash.

Cultivated by Clear Water Farms, a family-run farm nestled along the banks of the Mattole River in Humboldt County specializing in sungrown, small-batch flower. Clear Water Farms is a member of the Uplift Co-operative, which is owned entirely by independent legacy farmers and was the first cannabis cooperative post-legalization. Its mission is to ensure the success and viability of Mattole Valley's small cannabis farms.

About this strain

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
