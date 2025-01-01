THC: 35%

TERPENES: 1.8%

LINEAGE: Starwberry Banana x Starwberry Banana

TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Tropical

FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Alpenglow Farms, Clear Water Farms

PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Made with Strawberry Banana flower cultivated by Alpenglow Farms and Strawberry Banana hash by Clear Water Farms.



Cultivated by Alpenglow Farms is a regenerative farm, husband-and-wife team Craig and Melanie have spent 25 years growing their family homestead in the mountains of Southern Humboldt. Located in Benbow at 1800 feet, on a sunny ridge high above the valley fog, Alpenglow Farms’ unique genetics paired with its unique terroir mirrors the years spent cultivating an authentic and symbiotic relationship between cultivars and the earth.



Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Strawberry Banana is an Indica-leaning hybrid renowned for its luscious, fruit-forward profile and soothing effects. A genetic masterpiece created by crossing the sweet and candy-like Bubble Gum with the tropical, creamy Banana Kush, this strain offers a delightful combination of flavors reminiscent of a fresh fruit smoothie. Known for its universally appealing taste, Strawberry Banana delivers a burst of sweetness with subtle earthy undertones, making it a favorite among flavor connoisseurs.



To make the best pre-roll, we travel from Humboldt’s lush valleys to its mountain tops to source flower from heritage farms. We then hand-select the highest quality of flower and hash for an exquisite pairing that creates a truly unique smoking experience. Our proprietary blend of flower and in-house produced cold water hash delivers the highest amount of melt hash in each pre-roll possible, to ensure a powerful and smooth smoke

read more