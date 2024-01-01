INSIDE:Molotov Cocktail x Banana OG

TASTE: Fruity, Spicy, Earthy

FEELING: Creative, Relaxed, Comfort

FARM: Clear Water Farms, East Mill Creek

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Strawberry Bomb flower grown by Clear Water Farms and Banana OG hash cultivated by East Mill Creek.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, Strawberry Bomb is an exciting combination of THC Bomb and Strawnana strains. It packs a powerful, long-lasting feeling go well being paired with a citrus woody, sweet, fruity, and candy-like flavors. Together, this is an uplifting and relaxing duo who work wonders for keeping stress at bay. With a languid body and mind, Strawberry Bomb accentuates your creativity and promotes calmness.



Clear Water Farms is homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.



Banana OG blends OG Kush and Banana strains creating an indica-dominate combination. It boasts a sweet banana-like aroma with earthly undertones. This combo is prized for its potent effects, primarily leaving users feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Perfect for evening use as it's laid-back high makes seeking a deep relaxation easy.



East Mill Creek showcases a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.

