Hash Infused PreRolls - 5 pack - Strawberry Bomb x Banana OG

by NASHA
HybridTHC 26.5%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

INSIDE:Molotov Cocktail x Banana OG
TASTE: Fruity, Spicy, Earthy
FEELING: Creative, Relaxed, Comfort
FARM: Clear Water Farms, East Mill Creek
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Strawberry Bomb flower grown by Clear Water Farms and Banana OG hash cultivated by East Mill Creek.

Bred by Purple City Genetics, Strawberry Bomb is an exciting combination of THC Bomb and Strawnana strains. It packs a powerful, long-lasting feeling go well being paired with a citrus woody, sweet, fruity, and candy-like flavors. Together, this is an uplifting and relaxing duo who work wonders for keeping stress at bay. With a languid body and mind, Strawberry Bomb accentuates your creativity and promotes calmness.

Clear Water Farms is homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.

Banana OG blends OG Kush and Banana strains creating an indica-dominate combination. It boasts a sweet banana-like aroma with earthly undertones. This combo is prized for its potent effects, primarily leaving users feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Perfect for evening use as it's laid-back high makes seeking a deep relaxation easy.

East Mill Creek showcases a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.

About this strain

Molotov Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Gas Mask. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Molotov Cocktail is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Molotov Cocktail typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Molotov Cocktail’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Molotov Cocktail, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.