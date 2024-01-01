Helium OG 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Emerald Queen Farms)

by NASHA
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

THC: 672 mg
TERPENES: 3.0%
MELT SCALE: 64%
LINEAGE: OG x Helium x Red Velvet
TASTE: Diesel, Spicy, Skunky
FEELING: Relaxed, Focused, Creative
FARM: Summit Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.

Helium OG is a hybrid strain born from the combinaion of Helium and OG genetics. The strain delights the senses with a bold, lemony-diesel flavor and a spicy, skunky aroma. Known for its relaxing effects, Helium OG also enhances creativity and focus, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balanced, yet stimulating experience.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Helium is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Cookies and Cheetah Piss. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor. Helium is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Helium effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Helium when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Cookies, Helium features flavors like diesel, citrus, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Helium typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and uplifting hybrid that can make you feel like floating in the air. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Helium, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
