THC: 770mg

TERPENES: 5.4%

MELT SCALE: 78%

LINEAGE: Strawberry Banana x Honey Boo Boo

TASTE: Fruity, Tropical, Earthy

FEELING: Relaxed, Calm, Cerebral

FARM: East Mill Creek

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Sungrown, Native soil

Cultivated by East Mill Creek, a 10,000 square foot outdoor native soil cannabis farm located 5 miles inland on the north-end of the Lost Coast. East Mill Creek is built on an uplifted ocean terrace with a deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time, making it an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.



Honey Banana is a heavy-hitting hybrid strain bred from the fruity crowdpleaser Strawberry Banana crossed with Honey Boo Boo, a heady kushy indica. High in THC and resin production, this strain certainly lives up to its name - the Honey Banana plant’s flowers sport a resinous coat as sticky as honey and exude an unmistakably fruity yet earthy banana aroma. Ideal for unwinding after a long day of work, getting creative in the studio, or to enhance a yoga session.



Honey Banana’s dominant terpinoid is β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects and promote relaxation. It also contains high levels of Limonene and Myrcene, which in combination generate a euphoric high while also reducing stress and anxiety.



Nasha's Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

read more