LINEAGE: Strawberry Banana x Honey Boo Boo

TASTE: Fruity, Tropical, Earthy

FEELING: Relaxed, Calm, Cerebral

FARM: Emerald Queen farms

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Mixed Light



Cultivated from Elemental Seeds genetics by Emerald Queen Farms, where cannabis is produced the way it should be: cultivated in the sun, with clean water and organic fertilizer, in native soil - the terroir of the Emerald Triangle evident in every cannabis flower.



Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain .5g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. Our custom-designed wickless chamber has been tuned to vaporize at a low temperature to optimize the flavor and experience.



Honey Banana is a heavy-hitting hybrid strain bred from the fruity crowdpleaser Strawberry Banana crossed with Honey Boo Boo, a heady kushy indica. High in THC and resin production, this strain certainly lives up to its name - the Honey Banana plant’s flowers sport a resinous coat as sticky as honey and exude an unmistakably fruity yet earthy banana aroma. Ideal for unwinding after a long day of work, getting creative in the studio, or to enhance a yoga session.



Honey Banana’s dominant terpinoid is β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects and promote relaxation. It also contains high levels of Limonene and Myrcene, which in combination generate a euphoric high while also reducing stress and anxiety.

read more