Ice Cream Cake 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Summit Grown)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

THC: 675 mg
TERPENES: 3.4%
MELT SCALE: 66%
LINEAGE: Wedding Cake and Gelato #33
TASTE: Creamy, Vanilla, Sugary Dough
FEELING: Relaxed, Stress-Free, Euphoric
FARM: Summit Grown
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated by Summit Grown: a farm situated in Willow Creek, Humboldt County, renowned for its ideal cannabis-growing climate. Nestled in the Emerald Triangle, this farm benefits from optimal sun exposure, richsoil, and a perfect balance of warm days and cool nights, forestiung exceptional cannabis cultivation.

Ice Cream Cake, expertly bred by Seed Junky Genetics, is a superbly balanced Indica-dominant hybrid, born from the union of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. This delectable strain boasts a rich, creamy flavor profile, accentuated by delightful notes of sweet vanilla and sugary dough. This strain induces profound relaxation and is enriched with terpenes β-Caryophyllene, (adds a subtle, spicy kick) for pain management, Limonene (infuses a zesty, citrusy note) for mood enhancement, and Linalool (contributes a soothing, floral essence) for soothing tranquility. A delightful choice for those seeking a calming yet flavorsome cannabis experience.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

