THC: 771mg

TERPENES: 3.4%

MELT SCALE: 68%

LINEAGE: Wedding Cake and Gelato #33

TASTE: Creamy, Vanilla, Sugary Dough

FEELING: Relaxed, Stress-Free, Euphoric

FARM: Pacific Roots Farms

PLACE GROWN: Lost Coast in Northern California

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Greenhouse, Mixed-light



Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.



Ice Cream Cake, expertly bred by Seed Junky Genetics, is a superbly balanced Indica-dominant hybrid, born from the union of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. This delectable strain boasts a rich, creamy flavor profile, accentuated by delightful notes of sweet vanilla and sugary dough. This strain induces profound relaxation and is enriched with terpenes β-Caryophyllene, (adds a subtle, spicy kick) for pain management, Limonene ( infuses a zesty, citrusy note) for mood enhancement, and Linalool (contributes a soothing, floral essence.) for soothing tranquility. A delightful choice for those seeking a calming yet flavorsome cannabis experience.



Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

