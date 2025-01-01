THC: 700 mg

TERPENES: 3.2%

MELT SCALE: 64%

LINEAGE: Wedding Cake and Gelato #33

TASTE: Creamy, Vanilla, Sugary Dough

FEELING: Relaxed, Stress-Free, Euphoric

FARM: BarnCat Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt County, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Sun-Grown



Cultivated by BarnCat Farms, a farm run entirely by a band of fierce Lady growers, is the mastermind behind this sun-kissed cannabis planted in the lush lands of Humboldt county.



Ice Cream Cake, expertly bred by Seed Junky Genetics, is a superbly balanced Indica-dominant hybrid, born from the union of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. This delectable strain boasts a rich, creamy flavor profile, accentuated by delightful notes of sweet vanilla and sugary dough. This strain induces profound relaxation and is enriched with terpenes β-Caryophyllene, (adds a subtle, spicy kick) for pain management, Limonene ( infuses a zesty, citrusy note) for mood enhancement, and Linalool (contributes a soothing, floral essence.) for soothing tranquility. A delightful choice for those seeking a calming yet flavorsome cannabis experience.



Nasha's Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

