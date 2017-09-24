About this product
TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Herbasious
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Uplifted
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
1.2g - 570 mg per package
3.5%. terpenes
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown - located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt. A family-owned and operated farm growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater.
This Sativa-dominant strain is a favorite among those who enjoy potent daytime effects. Crossed three ways with Illuminati, Lemon Skunk, and Kosher Kush, it is especially tasty and undeniably potent providing will feel of a powerful rush to the head that will leave you euphoric, energetic, busy, talkative, sociable. giggly, motivated, and focused,
About this strain
3C Illuminati OG is a direct cut from Josh D’s 1996 Club 33 OG phenome and makes up the genetic backbone of many west coast cannabis varieties. In spite of its ubiquity, its origins remain a debatable mystery (as its name suggests). The colas are a blend of beautiful green tones and its scent is fresh and piney. Illuminati’s denseness hits the tongue with a blast of pine and a touch of tar, just to be followed by a subtle floral sweetness. Its effects set in very quickly, starting with a relaxation that begins at the crown of the head and melts over the entire body.
About this brand
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”