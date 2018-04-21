NASHA
Jah Goo Green Powder Hash
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Sun-grown at Full Cup farmstead, an organic, craft cannabis farm in Humboldt county.
Jah goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of purple jasmine and goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Jah goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of purple jasmine and goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Jah Goo effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
19% of people say it helps with eye pressure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!