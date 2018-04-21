About this product

Sun-grown at Full Cup farmstead, an organic, craft cannabis farm in Humboldt county.



Jah goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of purple jasmine and goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain.



Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.