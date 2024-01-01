Jealous Bananas 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (High Water Farms)

About this product

THC: 686 mg per package
TERPENES: 4.5%

LINEAGE: Banana Cream Cake x Jealousy
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity, Funky
FEELING: Uplifting, Happy
FARM: High Water Farm
PLACE GROWN: Holmes Flat, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Dryfarmed, Sungrown, Native soil

Dry-farmed by the High Water Farm, a Sun + Earth Certified cultivator, that is located near the beautiful Eel River, Humboldt County.

Jealous Bananas is an combination of a Banana Cream Cake and Jealousy strains. A perfect pair of creamy notes of pear and a chestnut aroma of the ""Banana Cake,"" with earthy and funky taste of the Jealousy strain.

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

Suggest an edit

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

