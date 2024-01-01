About this product
"THC: 733 mg
MELT SCALE: 66%
TERPENES: 2.4%
LINEAGE: Jealousy x Lemon Cherry Gelato
TASTE: Sweet, Spice, Earthy
FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
Jealous Gelato crafts a unique experience by blending Lemon Cherry Gelato with a touch of Jealousy, resulting in a delightful amalgamation of flavors that burst with sweet citrus and tangy pine notes. It evokes a serene ambiance while enhancing cognitive clarity, fostering a state of relaxed alertness. Indulging in Jealous Gelato promises to deliver a harmonious blend of chill vibes and sharpened focus, making it an ideal treat for those seeking both relaxation and mental acuity.
Jealous Gelato's terpene profile heavily feature β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), followed closely byLimonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart).
Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
