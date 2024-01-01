"THC: 733 mg

MELT SCALE: 66%

TERPENES: 2.4%

LINEAGE: Jealousy x Lemon Cherry Gelato

TASTE: Sweet, Spice, Earthy

FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Jealous Gelato crafts a unique experience by blending Lemon Cherry Gelato with a touch of Jealousy, resulting in a delightful amalgamation of flavors that burst with sweet citrus and tangy pine notes. It evokes a serene ambiance while enhancing cognitive clarity, fostering a state of relaxed alertness. Indulging in Jealous Gelato promises to deliver a harmonious blend of chill vibes and sharpened focus, making it an ideal treat for those seeking both relaxation and mental acuity.



Jealous Gelato's terpene profile heavily feature β-Caryophyllene (spicy, woody, dry, dusty and mildly sweet), followed closely byLimonene (orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart).



Nasha’s Red Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash that has a high ratio of oil to plant material, yielding a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Depending on the cultivar, it can either be sticky or crumbly. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."

