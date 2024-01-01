THC: 69% TERPENES: 3.5% MELT SCALE: 70% LINEAGE: White Runtz x Hella Jelly TASTE: Citrus, Spicy, Earthy, Fruity FEELING: Comfort, Relaxation, Inspiration FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Jelly Runtz is a hybrid strain developed by the Humboldt Seed Co., made from crossing White Runtz with Hella Jelly. Candy- and fruit-forward with floral, earthy notes. A solid iteration of the famous Runtz strains without the couchlock, this balanced hybrid provides a heady euphoric feeling perfect for daytime adventures in the great outdoors or dancing to your favorite music.
Jelly Runtz contains high levels of the terpinoid β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects. This strain also contains elevated levels of the terpenes Linalool and Limonene.
There are dozens of Runtz iterations on the market across the US and beyond right now, and it can be hard to parse what is hype and what is hella dank. Jelly Runtz, without a doubt, hits the mark. A hybrid created by Humboldt Seed Co., Jelly Runtz comes from crossing White Runtz and Hella Jelly, two strains heavy on the candy terps, but not quite as stupefying as straight Runtz. It’s got a mix of iced-out, lime green, and violet buds. This is a true balanced hybrid, and imparts a heady euphoria while reducing sugary terps in the inhale, with floral and earthy notes. A perfect companion to a sunny day outdoors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jelly Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”