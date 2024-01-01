THC: 69%

TERPENES: 3.5%

MELT SCALE: 70%

LINEAGE: White Runtz x Hella Jelly

TASTE: Citrus, Spicy, Earthy, Fruity

FEELING: Comfort, Relaxation, Inspiration

FARM: THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek

PLACE GROWN: Honeydew, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by THC of Humboldt - The Honeydew Creek, a family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of Humboldt’s Mattole Valley. This special region that’s nestled between the King Range mountains, coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean experiences some of highest rainfall in the mainland US along with bone-dry summers, making it an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



Jelly Runtz is a hybrid strain developed by the Humboldt Seed Co., made from crossing White Runtz with Hella Jelly. Candy- and fruit-forward with floral, earthy notes. A solid iteration of the famous Runtz strains without the couchlock, this balanced hybrid provides a heady euphoric feeling perfect for daytime adventures in the great outdoors or dancing to your favorite music.



Jelly Runtz contains high levels of the terpinoid β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects. This strain also contains elevated levels of the terpenes Linalool and Limonene.



read more