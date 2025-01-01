THC: 647 mg

TERPENES: 2.5%

MELT SCALE: 62%

LINEAGE: OG Kush x LA Confidant

TASTE: Piney, Earthy, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxed, Sedated

FARM: Full Moon Farms

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Organic



Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.



King Louie, also known as King Louie XIII, is a potent Indica-dominant hybrid strain that descends from the legendary OG Kush and LA Confidant. Renowned for its rich, earthy aroma with pungent pine and spicy notes, this strain delivers a flavor profile that mirrors its scent—herbal, woody, and slightly sweet. King Louie’s effects are deeply relaxing, often inducing a heavy body high that can ease stress, making it ideal for evening use. Its terpene profile is dominated by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, which contribute to its sedative qualities and distinctive aroma. This strain is a favorite among those seeking strong, calming relief with classic West Coast Kush undertones.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

