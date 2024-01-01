Kush Crasher 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Bandwagon Gardens)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Kush Crasher 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Bandwagon Gardens)

About this product

THC: 626mg
TERPENES: 2.7%
MELT SCALE: 50%
LINEAGE:Pure Kush X Wedding Crasher
TASTE: Diesel, Earthy, Sweet
FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown

Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.

Bred by Seed Junkies, Kush Crasher is an indica-dominant hybrid strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is ideal for those who are looking for a relaxing and euphoric high. Kush Crasher features flavors like diesel, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.