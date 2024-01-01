THC: 626mg

TERPENES: 2.7%

MELT SCALE: 50%

LINEAGE:Pure Kush X Wedding Crasher

TASTE: Diesel, Earthy, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric

FARM: Bandwagon Gardens

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.



Bred by Seed Junkies, Kush Crasher is an indica-dominant hybrid strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Kush and Wedding Crasher. This strain is ideal for those who are looking for a relaxing and euphoric high. Kush Crasher features flavors like diesel, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

Show more