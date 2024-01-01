About this product
"THC : 676 mg
TERPENES: 3.5%
MELT SCALE: 62%
LINEAGE: Wedding Cake x Jet Fuel Gelato
TASTE: Citrus, Sweet, Earthy
FEELING: Uplifted, Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Moon and Stars Farm
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek,Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Regenerative Soil, Sungrown, Biodynamic
Cultivated by Moon and Stars Farm, a Veteran owned, organic-biodynamic craft cannabis farm located in the beautiful mountains of Willow Creek.
La Bomba is a flavorful fusion of Wedding Cake and Jet Fuel Gelato. It delivers a relaxing, happy, and euphoric high, perfect for unwinding while feeling uplifted. With sweet, dessert-like aromas and citrusy undertones, La Bomba also delivers a similarly rich, smooth flavor that lingers. Ideal for those seeking a balanced experience that soothes the body and elevates the mind.
The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, responsible for its orangey, citrusy, sweet and tart taste.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine."""
La Bomba 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Moon and Stars Farm)
by NASHA
THC —CBD —
About this product
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item