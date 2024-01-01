Lemon Cherry Gelato 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash ( Mattole Valley Sungrown)
by NASHA
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
The strain name Pinnacle now refers to two distinct strains: a legacy hybrid Blue Dream x Hindu Kush; and a modern Slurty 3 x Gush Mints from breeders Purple City Genetics. This older strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica that's 20% THC, and generally not available. The modern Pinnacle is more of an indica hybrid and a monster yielder that turns purple and tests over 28% THC. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pinnacle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
