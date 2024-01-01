THC: 658 mg

MELT SCALE: 64%

TERPENES: 3.03%

LINEAGE: Pinnacle x Lemon Cherry Gelato

TASTE: Sweet, Spice, Earthy

FEELING: Tingly, Relaxed, Euphoric

FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown

PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil



Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.



Lemon Cherry Gelato is a strain with a captivating aroma that combines citrus, spice, and tropical sweetness. Its flavor profile offers a delightful blend of fruity notes, earthy understands and a touch of floral essence. This strain is known for inducing a tingly sensation and deep relaxation, making it a popular choice for those looking to unwind and ease stress.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

