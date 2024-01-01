THC: 740 mg

MELT SCALE: 55%

TERPENES: 2%

LINEAGE: Permanent Marker x RS-11

TASTE: Sweet, Pine, Earthy

FEELING: Relaxed, Creative

FARM: Pacific Roots Farm

PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.



Magic Marker is a vibrant hybrid strain cross of Permanent Marker x RS-11 and bred by Seed Junky Genetics, and boasts a delightful blend of citrus, pine, and sweet, fruity notes, with a subtle earthiness that lingers on the palate. The aroma is similarly aromatic, with a hint of floral and woody undertones. Dominated by terpenes like limonene, pinene, and myrcene, Magic Marker delivers a balanced experience that promotes focus, creativity, and euphoria, making it perfect for daytime use. It can also provide mild relaxation, helping users feel calm without feeling sedated.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

