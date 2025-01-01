About this product
THC: 22%
TERPENES: 3.1%
LINEAGE: OG x Skunk1
TASTE: Pine, Spice, Citrus
FEELING: Relaxed, Creative
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.
OGxSkunk1 is a Indidca hybrid cannabis strain that brings together the potent, relaxing qualities of OG with the pungent, uplifting characteristics of Skunk #1. This strain boasts a bold aroma profile featuring earthy pine, skunky musk, and a hint of citrus. The flavor follows suit with a sharp, herbal taste complemented by notes of lemon and spice. OGxSkunk1 delivers a balanced high—calming the body while stimulating the mind, making it great for stress relief and creative focus. Its terpene profile is dominated by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene, contributing to its relaxing effects and complex scent.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
