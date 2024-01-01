About this product
POTENCY: 72%
TERPENES: 6%
LINEAGE: GMO x Strawberry Guava
TASTE: Fruity, Sweet, Herbal
FEELING: Relaxing, Euphoric
FARM: Sabertooth
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Sabertooth farms nestled in the heart of Humboldt, Sabertooth Farms thrives as the first Envirocann-EnvirOganic Certified Farm. This idyllic location boasts warm, sun-soaked summers, unique diurnal temperature shifts, and ample winter rainfall, making it the perfect cradle for our premium, environmentally conscious farming practices.
Melted Strawberries, a creation by Bloom Seed Co, is a perfectly balanced hybrid (50% indica / 50% sativa) resulting from the enchanting union of GMO and Strawberry Guava strains. When it comes to taste, Melted Strawberries lives up to its name, offering a delightful fusion of sweet, fruity strawberries coupled with a tantalizing blend of pungent, zesty herbs. Its fragrance carries gravitas, with sweet strawberry undertones, complemented by an intense herbal and dank complexity. The Melted Strawberries experience is a swift journey, embracing your mind with an extraordinary cerebral euphoria shortly after exhaling. Get ready for a unique fruity adventure!
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain .5g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. CCELL All-In-One atomizes cannabinoids and terpenes separately with advanced multi-level heating and isolated airways, ensuring pure plant flavors, zero clogs, and clean, powerful vapor delivery.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
