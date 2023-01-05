About this product
LINEAGE: Mendo Breath x Purple Punch F2
TASTE: Funk, Vanilla, Honey, Caramel.
FEELING: Cerebral, Relaxed
FARM: East Mill Creek farms
PLACE GROWN: Petrolia Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
1.2g - 840 mg per package
Terpenoids: 5%
Cultivated by East Mill Creek farms, a Humboldt County family farmstead that is nurturing Soil-grown, hand-crafted cannabis.
Mendo Punch results as a cross between Mendo Breath and Purple Punch. Mendo Breath is an easy-going indica dominant strain. Bred by Gage Green Genetics, this smooth indica-dominant strain is part OG Kush Breath (also known as OGKB) and part exceedingly rare Mendo Montage. It has a briny, mixed with funky vanilla and caramel tones aroma, and a potent body high. The effects of the Mendo Punch strain leave consumers feeling happy, euphoric, relaxed, creative, and uplifted.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
State License(s)
CDPH-10004342