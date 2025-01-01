About this product
THC: 700mg
TERPENES: 3%
MELT SCALE: 64%
LINEAGE: Mendo Breath with Purple Punch F2
TASTE: Funky, Creamy, Sweet
FEELING: Relaxed, Stress-Free, Euphoric
FARM: Pacific Roots Farms
PLACE GROWN: Lost Coast in Northern California
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Greenhouse, Mixed-light
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Mendo Punch, a captivating indica-leaning hybrid, is the harmonious result of crossing Mendo Breath with Purple Punch F2. This remarkable strain enchants with its intriguing blend of sweet and earthy notes. Its aroma is a delightful symphony of briny, complemented by a fusion of funky vanilla and caramel undertones, creating a sensory experience like no other. Mendo Punch takes you on a journey of a potent body high, offering relaxation and tranquility. The dominant terpenes, β-Caryophyllene and Limonene, contribute to its distinctive flavor and effects. β-Caryophyllene brings spiciness and a hint of sweetness, while Limonene infuses zesty citrus brightness, resulting in a mood-lifting and invigorating experience.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
TERPENES: 3%
MELT SCALE: 64%
LINEAGE: Mendo Breath with Purple Punch F2
TASTE: Funky, Creamy, Sweet
FEELING: Relaxed, Stress-Free, Euphoric
FARM: Pacific Roots Farms
PLACE GROWN: Lost Coast in Northern California
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Greenhouse, Mixed-light
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Mendo Punch, a captivating indica-leaning hybrid, is the harmonious result of crossing Mendo Breath with Purple Punch F2. This remarkable strain enchants with its intriguing blend of sweet and earthy notes. Its aroma is a delightful symphony of briny, complemented by a fusion of funky vanilla and caramel undertones, creating a sensory experience like no other. Mendo Punch takes you on a journey of a potent body high, offering relaxation and tranquility. The dominant terpenes, β-Caryophyllene and Limonene, contribute to its distinctive flavor and effects. β-Caryophyllene brings spiciness and a hint of sweetness, while Limonene infuses zesty citrus brightness, resulting in a mood-lifting and invigorating experience.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Mendo Punch 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash (Pacific Roots)
NASHAHash
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
THC: 700mg
TERPENES: 3%
MELT SCALE: 64%
LINEAGE: Mendo Breath with Purple Punch F2
TASTE: Funky, Creamy, Sweet
FEELING: Relaxed, Stress-Free, Euphoric
FARM: Pacific Roots Farms
PLACE GROWN: Lost Coast in Northern California
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Greenhouse, Mixed-light
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Mendo Punch, a captivating indica-leaning hybrid, is the harmonious result of crossing Mendo Breath with Purple Punch F2. This remarkable strain enchants with its intriguing blend of sweet and earthy notes. Its aroma is a delightful symphony of briny, complemented by a fusion of funky vanilla and caramel undertones, creating a sensory experience like no other. Mendo Punch takes you on a journey of a potent body high, offering relaxation and tranquility. The dominant terpenes, β-Caryophyllene and Limonene, contribute to its distinctive flavor and effects. β-Caryophyllene brings spiciness and a hint of sweetness, while Limonene infuses zesty citrus brightness, resulting in a mood-lifting and invigorating experience.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
TERPENES: 3%
MELT SCALE: 64%
LINEAGE: Mendo Breath with Purple Punch F2
TASTE: Funky, Creamy, Sweet
FEELING: Relaxed, Stress-Free, Euphoric
FARM: Pacific Roots Farms
PLACE GROWN: Lost Coast in Northern California
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Greenhouse, Mixed-light
Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.
Mendo Punch, a captivating indica-leaning hybrid, is the harmonious result of crossing Mendo Breath with Purple Punch F2. This remarkable strain enchants with its intriguing blend of sweet and earthy notes. Its aroma is a delightful symphony of briny, complemented by a fusion of funky vanilla and caramel undertones, creating a sensory experience like no other. Mendo Punch takes you on a journey of a potent body high, offering relaxation and tranquility. The dominant terpenes, β-Caryophyllene and Limonene, contribute to its distinctive flavor and effects. β-Caryophyllene brings spiciness and a hint of sweetness, while Limonene infuses zesty citrus brightness, resulting in a mood-lifting and invigorating experience.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item