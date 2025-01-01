THC: 700mg

TERPENES: 3%

MELT SCALE: 64%

LINEAGE: Mendo Breath with Purple Punch F2

TASTE: Funky, Creamy, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxed, Stress-Free, Euphoric

FARM: Pacific Roots Farms

PLACE GROWN: Lost Coast in Northern California

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Greenhouse, Mixed-light



Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.



Mendo Punch, a captivating indica-leaning hybrid, is the harmonious result of crossing Mendo Breath with Purple Punch F2. This remarkable strain enchants with its intriguing blend of sweet and earthy notes. Its aroma is a delightful symphony of briny, complemented by a fusion of funky vanilla and caramel undertones, creating a sensory experience like no other. Mendo Punch takes you on a journey of a potent body high, offering relaxation and tranquility. The dominant terpenes, β-Caryophyllene and Limonene, contribute to its distinctive flavor and effects. β-Caryophyllene brings spiciness and a hint of sweetness, while Limonene infuses zesty citrus brightness, resulting in a mood-lifting and invigorating experience.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

