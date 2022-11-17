About this product
Our vision for this cartridge is to recreate the “Hash Smoking Experience” in a vapor form. We start with carefully selecting flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our Signature cold-water hash.
We then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a Vape-able oil.
LINEAGE: Mendo Breath x Purple Punch F2
TASTE: Funk, Vanilla, Honey, Caramel.
FEELING: Cerebral, Relaxed
FARM: East Mill Creek farms
PLACE GROWN: Petrolia Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cultivated by East Mill Creek farms, a Humboldt County family farmstead that is nurturing Soil-grown, hand-crafted cannabis.
Mendo Punch is a sweet and earthy indica-leaning hybrid made by crossing Mendo Breath x Purple Punch F2.
It has a briny, mixed with funky vanilla and caramel tones aroma, and a potent body high.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
State License(s)
CDPH-10004342