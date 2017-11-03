Molotov Cocktail 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash (Clear Water Farms)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Molotov Cocktail 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash (Clear Water Farms)
  • Photo of Molotov Cocktail 1.2g Blue Pressed Hash (Clear Water Farms)

About this product

THC: 920 mg
MELT SCALE: 80%
TERPENES: 3.5%
LINEAGE: Sour Diesel, Gas Mask
TASTE: Lemon, Citrus, Skunk
FEELING: Happy, Relaxed, Giggly
FARM: Clear Water Farms
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil

Cultivated by Clear Water Farms - Homegrown under the Humboldt sun! Nestled in the lush landscapes of Humboldt County, this farm specializes in cultivating premium cannabis.

Molotov Cocktail is a potent hybrid strain, a fusion between Sour Diesel and Gas Mask. It delivers an effect that leaves you feeling giggly, happy, and deeply relaxed. This strain boasts a signature flavor profile with bold lemon citrus notes and a distinct skunky undertones. Perfect for unwinding and elevating your mood.

Blue Label Hash is a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed hash, always made from whole cured plants. Our highest grade of hash is made from cured material, it melts into a puddle of oil when heated and yields smooth and flavorful smoke. It’s our love letter to the connoisseur hash smoker. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints, but can be also smoked in its pure form in glass.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
Shop products
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
