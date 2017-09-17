NASHA
Mother's Milk Blue Temple Ball Hash by Bandwagon Gardens
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.
Mother’s Milk, a hybrid by Bodhi Seeds. Crossing Nepali OG and Appalachia, it’s a 70/30 Sativa-dominant strain that is pure magic from start to finish.
Mother’s Milk blends a sweet powdered milk scent with hints of vanilla, honey, and citrus. It tastes a bit lemony and tickles your mouth with a slight woodiness on the way out.
Blue: Very oily and sticky. Melts into a puddle of oil when heated. Can be dabbed, but it will leave some char. Made from whole plants usually.
Mother's Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
