Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.

Mother’s Milk, a hybrid by Bodhi Seeds. Crossing Nepali OG and Appalachia, it’s a 70/30 Sativa-dominant strain that is pure magic from start to finish.

Mother’s Milk blends a sweet powdered milk scent with hints of vanilla, honey, and citrus. It tastes a bit lemony and tickles your mouth with a slight woodiness on the way out.



Blue: Very oily and sticky. Melts into a puddle of oil when heated. Can be dabbed, but it will leave some char. Made from whole plants usually.