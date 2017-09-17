About this product

Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.

Mother’s Milk, a hybrid by Bodhi Seeds. Crossing Nepali OG and Appalachia, it’s a 70/30 Sativa-dominant strain that is pure magic from start to finish.

Mother’s Milk blends a sweet powdered milk scent with hints of vanilla, honey, and citrus. It tastes a bit lemony and tickles your mouth with a slight woodiness on the way out.

Green:

This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.