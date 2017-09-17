NASHA
Mother's Milk Green Powder Hash by Bandwagon Gardens
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an organic outdoor cannabis farm nestled in the hills where Humboldt meets Trinity County.
Mother’s Milk, a hybrid by Bodhi Seeds. Crossing Nepali OG and Appalachia, it’s a 70/30 Sativa-dominant strain that is pure magic from start to finish.
Mother’s Milk blends a sweet powdered milk scent with hints of vanilla, honey, and citrus. It tastes a bit lemony and tickles your mouth with a slight woodiness on the way out.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Mother's Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!