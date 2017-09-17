About this product
Mother’s Milk, a hybrid by Bodhi Seeds. Crossing Nepali OG and Appalachia, it’s a 70/30 Sativa-dominant strain that is pure magic from start to finish.
Mother’s Milk blends a sweet powdered milk scent with hints of vanilla, honey, and citrus. It tastes a bit lemony and tickles your mouth with a slight woodiness on the way out.
Red: Has a greater amount of oil than plant material. Is very sticky and oily, giving a smooth and flavorful smoke.
Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
