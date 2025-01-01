About this product
POTENCY: 65%
TERPENES: 7.1%
LINEAGE: Peach Panther x Governmint Oasis
TASTE: Stone fruit, Mint, Herbal
FEELING: Focus, Creative
FARM: Bandwagon Gardens
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil
Cultivated by Bandwagon Gardens, an outdoor farm in northeastern Humboldt west of Willow Creek, nestled in the hills where Humbodlt meets Trinity County. This regenerative farm utilizes live soil, homemade compost tea and hugelkultur raised beds to create the ideal environment for producing the full-term plants we use for our concentrates.
Nectarine Jelly, bred by Purple City Genetics using Peach Panther × GovernMint Oasis, delivers a distinct terpene-forward profile dominated by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene. Expect a rich aromatic blend of stone fruit, citrus sweetness, and subtle minty herbal notes. Flavor is true to aroma, offering a smooth, fruity inhale and a refreshing exhale. Effects lean toward an uplifting, focused onset with a gradual transition into soothing physical relaxation, making it a versatile option for both productivity and winding down.
Nasha’s All-in-One Live Rosin Vapes contain 1g 100% pure Rosin. We select flavorful and resin-rich whole cannabis plants to create our signature cold-water hash, then apply heat and pressure to transform the hash into a flavorful vape-able oil. The advanced CCELL system delivers clean, clog-free hits and pure plant taste with optimized heating, an OLED display, and no additives—just pure live rosin in every session.
About this product
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
