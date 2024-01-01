About this product
Nigerian Haze 1.2g Onyx Pressed Live Hash (Mattole Valley Sungrown)
by NASHA
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
Nigerian Silver, also called "Nigerian Haze," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Nigerian with Haze. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that are energizing and leave the consumer feeling buzzy and without focus. Nigerian Silver is ideal for daytime use and pairs well with activities like hiking or dancing to your favorite song. This strain features an aromatic flavor profile of berries with diesel undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Nigerian Silver to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Nigerian Silver, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
