Nigerian Haze 1.2g Onyx Pressed Live Hash (Mattole Valley Sungrown)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

THC 791 mg
MELT SCALE: 85%
TERPENES: 6.3%
LINEAGE: Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch
TASTE: Vanilla, Citrus, Spice
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Energetic
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole Valley, Humboldt CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, DEM Pure, Native Soil

Cultivated by Mattole Valley Sungrown: A family-owned and operated farm located in the heart of the Mattole Valley in Humboldt, a special region that’s nestled between the coastal Redwoods and the Pacific Ocean with an ideal terroir for cultivating cannabis. This heritage homestead farm specializes in growing premium cannabis in full sun, native soils, and rainwater, with a focus on regenerative practices and permaculture.

Bred by Purple City Genetics, the WAK strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist.

WAK's dominant terpinoids β-Caryophyllene - unveils a complex blend of spiciness, woody undertones, dry characteristics, and a hint of mild sweetness, potentially offering anti-inflammatory effects. Limonene - bursts forth with zesty orange and citrus notes, playfully combining sweet and tart flavors, with potential mood-lifting properties.

Nasha’s Onyx Label Hash is our highest grade of hash: a 1.2g hand-rolled sphere of pressed live hash made from fresh frozen cannabis flowers that were hand-picked and sun-grown to peak maturity. Inspired by the hand-rubbed Charas of India, we use our signature cold-water method to transform frozen live cannabis flowers into a live hash.

About this strain

Nigerian Silver, also called "Nigerian Haze," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Nigerian with Haze. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that are energizing and leave the consumer feeling buzzy and without focus. Nigerian Silver is ideal for daytime use and pairs well with activities like hiking or dancing to your favorite song. This strain features an aromatic flavor profile of berries with diesel undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Nigerian Silver to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Nigerian Silver, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
