TASTE: Vanilla, Citrus, Funk
FEELING: Happy, Euphoric, Energetic
FARM: Mattole Valley Sungrown
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Blue:
Very oily and sticky. Melts into a puddle of oil when heated. It can be dabbed, but it will leave some char. Made from whole plants usually.
Nigerian Silver, also called "Nigerian Haze," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Nigerian with Haze. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that are energizing and leave the consumer feeling buzzy and without focus. Nigerian Silver is ideal for daytime use and pairs well with activities like hiking or dancing to your favorite song. This strain features an aromatic flavor profile of berries with diesel undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Nigerian Silver to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. According to growers, this strain flowers into tall and skinny buds with bright green foliage and fuzzy amber hairs. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Nigerian Silver, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”