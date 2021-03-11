About this product
Cultivated by Alpenglow farms, a certified Dem Pure regenerative farm. The fine art of growing a garden and a family in the mountains of Southern Humboldt County, California.
Bred by Purple City Genetics, the Wakanda strain is a Sativa dominant hybrid of Nigerian Silver X Purple Punch with a vanilla orange soda aroma and a funk underneath that’s hard to resist.
Green:
This grade has a higher amount of plant material than the orange. It is still as strong but less oily. It is closer to the old school kief. It is easy to sprinkle on a joint or a bowl.
Nigerian Silver effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
