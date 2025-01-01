About this product
THC: 669 mg
TERPENES: 3%
MELT SCALE:60%
LINEAGE: Northern Lights #5 x Blueberry
TASTE: Berry, Earthy, Sweet
FEELING: Calm, Unwound
FARM: Full Moon Farms
PLACE GROWN: Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Organic
Cultivated by Full Moon Farms, an original Humboldt County family operation, with a strong dedication to employing environmentally friendly techniques in conjunction with organic farming practices to produce high-quality organic craft cannabis.
Northern Berry is a flavorful hybrid born from the legendary Northern Lights #5 and Blueberry strains. It delivers a sweet, fruity taste with notes of ripe berries and a hint of earthiness. The aroma is rich and inviting, blending sugary blueberry with subtle pine and spice. Known for its deeply relaxing effects, Northern Berry offers a calming body high paired with a gentle cerebral uplift, making it ideal for evening use. Its terpene profile features myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene, contributing to its soothing effects and aromatic complexity.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
