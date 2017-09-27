OG Kush x Skunk1 Green Unpressed Hash (Pacific Roots)

by NASHA
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

THC: 687mg
TERPENES: 3.4%
MELT SCALE: 56%
LINEAGE: OG Kush and Skunk 1 TASTE: Funky, Creamy, Sweet
FEELING: Stress-Free, Euphoric, Energetic
FARM: Pacific Roots Farms
PLACE GROWN: Lost Coast in Northern California
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Greenhouse, Mixed-light

Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.

This strain is a cross of OG Kush and Skunk1 and combined the best of both worlds. OG Kush gives the enjoyer a happy and relaxed feeling paired with it’s woody and earthy flavor notes. Meanwhile, Skunk1 will make you feel inspired with undertones of energy perfect for tapping into your creativity. With a forward sour-skin aromantic blend, this strain also comes a subtle undertone of earthiness.

Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

About this strain

OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity.  OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

NASHA
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)

NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10004342
