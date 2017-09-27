THC: 687mg

TERPENES: 3.4%

MELT SCALE: 56%

LINEAGE: OG Kush and Skunk 1 TASTE: Funky, Creamy, Sweet

FEELING: Stress-Free, Euphoric, Energetic

FARM: Pacific Roots Farms

PLACE GROWN: Lost Coast in Northern California

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Greenhouse, Mixed-light



Cultivated by Pacific Roots Farm, a powerful team, located on the Lost Coast in Northern California, with a deep passion for growing organic cannabis—clones, teens, and flower— with a low impact on the planet, having a solar grid, planting directly in native soil, and practicing sustainable water use through rainwater catchment and water conservation.



This strain is a cross of OG Kush and Skunk1 and combined the best of both worlds. OG Kush gives the enjoyer a happy and relaxed feeling paired with it’s woody and earthy flavor notes. Meanwhile, Skunk1 will make you feel inspired with undertones of energy perfect for tapping into your creativity. With a forward sour-skin aromantic blend, this strain also comes a subtle undertone of earthiness.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



Show more