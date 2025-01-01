THC: 622 mg

TERPENES: 2.6%

MELT SCALE: 50%

LINEAGE: OG Kush and Skunk 1

TASTE: Funky, Creamy, Sweet

FEELING: Stress-Free, Euphoric, Energetic

FARM: Summit Grown

PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Cultivated by Cultivated by Summit Grown, producers of clean small batch craft cannabis, valuing quality over quantity. Nestled in the mountains of Humboldt County at 4000 feet elevation with stunning views of the trinity alps, we are an off grid farm owned and operated by a second generation legacy farming family. Our methods are simple, growing with the rhythm of the seasons under full sun, with clean water, and natural or organic inputs. The consistent love and care we give each plant combined with our climate really allow the flowers to show their full expression and makes our flowers so satisfying to indulge with. Full Sun, Clean Water, Pure Passion



This strain is a cross of OG and Skunk1 and combined the best of both worlds. OG Kush gives the enjoyer a happy and relaxed feeling paired with it’s woody and earthy flavor notes. Meanwhile, Skunk1 will make you feel inspired with undertones of energy perfect for tapping into your creativity. With a forward sour-skin aromantic blend, this strain also comes a subtle undertone of earthiness.



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.

