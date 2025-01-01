About this product
THC: 622 mg
TERPENES: 2.6%
MELT SCALE: 50%
LINEAGE: OG Kush and Skunk 1
TASTE: Funky, Creamy, Sweet
FEELING: Stress-Free, Euphoric, Energetic
FARM: Summit Grown
PLACE GROWN: Willow Creek, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Cultivated by Cultivated by Summit Grown, producers of clean small batch craft cannabis, valuing quality over quantity. Nestled in the mountains of Humboldt County at 4000 feet elevation with stunning views of the trinity alps, we are an off grid farm owned and operated by a second generation legacy farming family. Our methods are simple, growing with the rhythm of the seasons under full sun, with clean water, and natural or organic inputs. The consistent love and care we give each plant combined with our climate really allow the flowers to show their full expression and makes our flowers so satisfying to indulge with. Full Sun, Clean Water, Pure Passion
This strain is a cross of OG and Skunk1 and combined the best of both worlds. OG Kush gives the enjoyer a happy and relaxed feeling paired with it’s woody and earthy flavor notes. Meanwhile, Skunk1 will make you feel inspired with undertones of energy perfect for tapping into your creativity. With a forward sour-skin aromantic blend, this strain also comes a subtle undertone of earthiness.
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
